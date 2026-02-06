WATCH: Larry Fleet’s “Both Sides of The Fence”

Tennessee native Larry Fleet is offering another heartfelt look into his world with the release of his new song, “Both Sides of The Fence,” out now. The reflective track arrives alongside an official music video and serves as the latest preview from Fleet’s forthcoming album, Another Year Older, due Friday, February 13 via Stellar Way Records / EMPIRE—marking his first release in partnership with the global independent label.

Produced entirely by Fleet himself, the 11-track project finds the singer-songwriter leaning into themes of growth, gratitude, and perspective, all while staying firmly grounded in the timeless storytelling that has become his signature. The new album continues to build anticipation following the release of “American Made,” which Entertainment Focus praised for pairing Fleet’s ’90s-inspired grit with a modern, arena-ready warmth.

To celebrate the new music, Fleet will hit the road next week for his expansive Another Year Older Tour, with upcoming stops including Boston’s The Wilbur, Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, Tampa Theatre, Grand Rapids’ The Intersection, and Raleigh’s The Ritz, before taking the tour overseas for dates across the U.K. and Europe.

Fleet has steadily carved out his place as one of country music’s most authentic voices. Born and raised in Tennessee, his sound is shaped by early influences like Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, and Willie Nelson. In addition to his own acclaimed catalog—spanning Workin’ Hard, Stack of Records, Earned It, and Hard Work & Holy Water—Fleet is also a respected songwriter, co-writing Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s No. 1 hit “Man Made A Bar.”

With Another Year Older, Fleet continues to prove that honesty, hard work, and soul still sit at the heart of modern country music.

