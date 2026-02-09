Ella Langley Scores Her First-Ever Chart-Topper

Ella Langley has reached a career-defining milestone. Her breakout hit “Choosin’ Texas” has surged to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Langley’s first-ever chart-topper and another historic moment for the rising star.

With the achievement, Langley becomes the first female artist to simultaneously lead the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. According to Billboard, only three songs have previously accomplished the same rare triple-crown feat: Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen, and Wallen’s “Last Night.”

Co-written and produced by Langley alongside Miranda Lambert, Ben West, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor, “Choosin’ Texas” also features Lambert on background vocals. The song has already surpassed 310 million streams worldwide, officially earning RIAA Platinum certification, and has landed on multiple Best Songs of 2025 lists from outlets including Billboard, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and FADER.

The chart-topping single appears on Langley’s upcoming sophomore album, Dandelion, due out April 10. Executive produced by Lambert and West, the project leans into themes of growth, self-reflection, and lived-in storytelling, blending raw honesty with an effortless, feel-good spirit that invites repeat listens.

Later this year, Langley will take the new music on the road with The Dandelion Tour, launching May 7 in Toledo, OH and making stops in St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Austin, and more before wrapping August 15 in Fort Worth, TX. Support across select dates includes Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose, and Laci Kaye Booth.

Before the sold-out headlining run begins, Langley will make her Stagecoach debut this April. Also on tap for 2026 are previously announced dates supporting Eric Church’s Free The Machine Tour, additional shows on Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour, and a slate of festival appearances—further cementing Ella Langley’s place as one of country music’s most exciting new forces.

