Gibson Guitar Announces Jimmy Page SJ-200 Collector’s Edition

As it celebrates 130 years of music history, Nashville based Gibson, just announced it has expanded its partnership with Jimmy Page, one of the most influential musicians in history and co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin. Introducing the Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 and 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition from Gibson Custom. Made in close collaboration and with significant input from Jimmy Page, only 50 of the 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition and 100 of the Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 will be available worldwide in this a limited run.

One of the most iconic guitarists in history is Jimmy Page, and his acoustic guitar of choice when recording Led Zeppelin’s debut album was a mid-60s Gibson SJ-200™ that he played on multiple songs on that legendary record. Jimmy also used his SJ-200 guitar in his brilliant solo appearance on the “Julie Felix Show” on April 26, 1970, where he performed “White Summer/Black Mountain Side.”

A Recreation of the Acoustic Guitar Behind Legendary Performances and Recordings, with a Soundhole Label Hand-Signed by Jimmy Page.

Only 100 of these guitars have been handcrafted by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana, and artfully aged by the Murphy Lab in Cherry Tea Sunburst as part of this extraordinary limited run honoring both the guitar and the legendary guitarist who made it famous, Jimmy Page.

Made in close collaboration and with significant input from Jimmy Page on everything from the sonic character and wear to the playability and even the vivid Cherry Tea sunburst finish, this very special recreation features highly flamed AAA maple for the back and sides, along with AAA Sitka spruce for the top. The Super Jumbo body has multi-ply binding on the top and back and is slightly deeper than a standard SJ-200 at the neck joint, contributing to its unique sound that’s not quite like any other SJ-200.

Jimmy Page has personally hand-signed the rear of the headstock of each Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition guitar.

