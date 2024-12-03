WATCH: Larkin Poe’s “Little Bit”

Larkin Poe, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have shared their latest single, “Little Bit,” available now via their own Tricki-Woo Records. An official music video premieres today on YouTube. The song, in which Rebecca passionately sings about being present, mindful and in the moment, heralds Larkin Poe’s new album, Bloom, arriving Friday, January 24, 2025.

“From the word go, it feels like we’ve been tempted to live life leaning forward,” says Rebecca Lovell. “As touring musicians, we have cultivated a pedal-to-the-metal, high-octane culture, but the shine has slowly worn off that penny. ‘Little Bit’ is all about slowing down and savoring the precious little details, as lyrics say: ‘more ain’t always more than a little bit.’”

Bloom – which follows 2023’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Blood Harmony – was first unveiled this fall following Larkin Poe’s “Duo/Group of the Year” award at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards. The album includes such recently released singles as the contemplative opening track, “Mockingbird,” the lush, blues-soaked “If God Is A Woman,” and the genre-bending “Bluephoria.”

“Bloom” is about finding oneself amidst the noise of the world,” says Rebecca, “about wholeheartedly embracing the flaws and idiosyncrasies that make us real. In one way or another, pretty much all of the songs on this album are about finding yourself, knowing yourself, and separating the truth of who you are from societal expectations.”

