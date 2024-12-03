Gregory Alan Isakov To Perform With Nashville Symphony

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will embark on a special headline tour next year, featuring Isakov and his band performing with full symphony orchestras in each city. Newly confirmed stops include Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 11 2025.

The shows will include symphonic arrangements of favorites from Isakov’s six full-length studio albums including his most recent, the acclaimed Appaloosa Bones, Evening Machines, and Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony. The orchestral versions of these songs were arranged by Tom Hagerman (DeVotchKa) and Jay Clifford (Jump Little Children). The performances will be conducted by two renowned international conductors, Christopher Dragon (Nashville, Chicago, Greensboro, Asheville, Atlanta, Los Angeles) and Morihiko Nakahara (Charleston & Tysons).

In addition to the symphony dates, Isakov will also perform several sold-out shows early next year, a stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden supporting Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and two nights headlining Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Isakov has garnered over 1 billion streams to date and averages 7 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn’t on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running Starling Farm (his farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to the farm’s CSA members, local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

