WATCH: Larkin Poe’s “Easy Love Pt. 1”

Larkin Poe, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – are kicking off the new year with their latest single, “Easy Love Pt. 1,” available now via their own Tricki-Woo Records. The track heralds Larkin Poe’s upcoming new album, Bloom, arriving Friday, January 24.

“‘Easy Love Pt. 1’ is, hands down, the truest and most detailed love song I’ve ever written,” says Rebecca Lovell. “As referenced in the lyrics: there is in fact an Eiffel Tower recreation in Paris, TX. And yes, it does have a little cowboy hat on top. We can’t wait to perform this song live, the instrumental interlude creates a trippy little 70’s rock ’n’ roll moment that we can’t wait to jam out.”

Having just appeared with Ringo Starr at the Ryman Auditorium here in Nashville, TN, Larkin Poe will mark this week’s arrival of Bloom with a late-night TV performance of “Easy Love Pt. 1” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, set for tonight, January 22.

Bloom – which follows 2023’s GRAMMY Award-winning Blood Harmony – was first unveiled this fall following Larkin Poe’s “Duo/Group of the Year” triumph at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards. The album includes such recently released singles as the passionately mindful “Little Bit,” the contemplative opening track, “Mockingbird,” the lush, blues-soaked “If God Is A Woman,” and the genre-bending “Bluephoria,” all accompanied by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

