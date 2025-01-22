 


Miranda Lambert Partners With Norm Harris To Help Los Angeles Area Animal Shelters
Photo by Bralyn Kelly

One of country music’s most passionate animal advocates, Miranda Lambert, has partnered with legendary guitar dealer Norm Harris of Norman’s Rare Guitars to help Los Angeles area animal shelters with wildfire recovery.

Harris is as widely known for his compassion and generosity as he is for his knowledge of guitars, which is well-attested to in the Netflix documentary “Norman’s Rare Guitars.” He and a close friend have each donated a one-of-a-kind Gibson R9 1959 Les Paul Reissue Custom Shop Murphy Lab guitar for auction to benefit animals.

“The fires have displaced so many people and animals, and I wanted to do something that would immediately help the overcrowded animal shelters,” shared Harris. “When my friend said he wanted to buy one of these guitars – but that he didn’t want the guitar – he wanted to auction it and have the funds go support animals, I jumped right in and said I’d donate one, too. These are two incredibly special guitars, each with a slightly different finish that I hand-selected. The guitars have a value of over $8,000 each, but this is for charity, so I hope people will be generous.”

Two Gibson R9 1959 Les Paul Reissue Custom Shop Murphy Lab guitars are available for auction HERE to benefit Los Angeles area animal shelters in response to the ongoing wildfires, courtesy of Norman’s Rare Guitars in partnership with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation. Photo Courtesy of Norman’s Rare Guitars

“Although I haven’t met Norm, I’ve heard about him and his guitar store for years and the next time I’m in L.A., it will be my first stop,” said Lambert. “There’s nothing better than finding another like-minded music and mutt-loving person and I’m really honored that he chose to partner with MuttNation.”

The auction is live HERE through Saturday, January 25 at 5 p.m. CT. 100% of the funds raised from the auction will benefit Los Angeles area animal shelters.

