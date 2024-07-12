Billy Strings Releases “Billy Strings Live Vol. 1”

Nashville.com favorite Billy Strings’ first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1, is out today on Reprise Records. Showcasing his electrifying concerts, the record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

Strings will continue to tour through this fall including upcoming stops at Clarkston, MI’s Pine Knob Music Theatre, Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater, Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, Memphis’ FedEx Forum and Austin’s Moody Center. Additionally, Strings will return with his annual Renewal weekend in Buena Vista, CO on September 27 and 28, which has once again sold out. GET TICKETS HERE.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings single handedly made Bluegrass cool again. The new full-length live album follows the release of “Meet Me At The Creek > Pyramid Country > Must Be Seven > Meet Me At The Creek (Live at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC 3/4/23),” a 38-minute live performance, and “California Sober,” his GRAMMY-nominated collaboration with legendary artist Willie Nelson. Additionally, Strings’ latest full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which features Strings alongside his dad, Terry Barber, and was released in 2022 and earned a nomination for Best Bluegrass Album at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. The product of a longtime dream, Me/And/Dad consists of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades.

