Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces its Class of 2026

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2026, welcoming five acclaimed songwriters whose work has helped define generations of popular music.

Joining the Hall this year are Taylor Swift, Lyle Lovett, Bruce Channel, Shawn Camp, and Lee Thomas Miller. The announcement was made by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Executive Director Mark Ford during a ceremony at Belmont University’s R. Milton and Denice Johnson Center, attended by Hall of Fame members, family, friends and members of the media.

“This is always one of the most anticipated days on our calendar – the annual reveal of our incoming class,” Ford said. “We’re excited to once again add new names to a legendary list that began more than a half century ago.”

The five honorees will be formally inducted during the 56th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala later this year, joining the organization’s 254 previously inducted members.

Taylor Swift enters the Hall in the Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category. The Pennsylvania-born, Nashville-raised superstar has penned an extraordinary catalog of hits throughout her career, including “Cruel Summer,” “White Horse,” and countless other songs that have made her one of the most influential songwriters of her generation.

Lyle Lovett, inducted in the Veteran Songwriter/Artist category, has built one of Americana’s most respected catalogs with self-penned classics including “She’s No Lady,” “Cowboy Man,” and “You Can’t Resist It.”

In the Contemporary Songwriter category, Shawn Camp and Lee Thomas Miller are recognized for careers filled with country standards. Camp’s songwriting credits include Garth Brooks’ “Two Piña Coladas,” Brooks & Dunn’s “How Long Gone,” and Willie Nelson’s “A Beautiful Time.” Miller is known for writing Jamey Johnson’s “In Color,” Joe Nichols’ “The Impossible,” and Trace Adkins’ “You’re Gonna Miss This.”

Rounding out the class is Bruce Channel, who enters as this year’s Veteran Songwriter. Best known for his signature hit “Hey! Baby!”, Channel has also written songs recorded by artists including Mel McDaniel and John Conlee.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame honors the writers whose songs have become part of the soundtrack of American music. With this year’s class, the Hall welcomes five more legendary storytellers whose work has left an unforgettable mark on country, Americana and popular music.

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