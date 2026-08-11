Alan Jackson Has Surpassed 85.5 million RIAA-Certified Units Sold

Alan Jackson has reached another remarkable milestone in his legendary career. The Country Music Hall of Famer has officially surpassed 85.5 million RIAA-certified units sold in the United States, further cementing his place among country music’s best-selling artists of all time.

Jackson was surprised with the news backstage following his Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale concert at Nissan Stadium in June. The sold-out show drew more than 80,000 fans to downtown Nashville as Jackson took the stage for the final performance of his touring career.

Following the concert, representatives from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) presented Jackson with a commemorative plaque recognizing the achievement.

“Alan Jackson has built a legacy through songs that have defined country music for more than four decades, creating a lasting connection to generations of fans,” said Jackie Jones, RIAA Senior Vice President of Artist & Industry Relations. “We were honored to celebrate his impact on the music community and his remarkable 85.5 million RIAA certifications.”

The milestone encompasses Jackson’s entire recording career, beginning with his 1990 debut album Here in the Real World and continuing through his most recent releases. His catalog now includes eight multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, three gold albums, along with numerous multi-platinum, platinum and gold-certified singles.

Fans can now see the massive commemorative plaque on display at Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum in downtown Nashville. The attraction celebrates Jackson’s four-decade career through memorabilia, interactive exhibits and his Silverbelly Whiskey brand.

The June 27 finale was more than just the end of a tour—it marked the close of one of country music’s most successful touring careers. The emotional evening will be featured in the upcoming NBC television special Alan Jackson: The Last Show, airing this December, and will also be preserved on the live album Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale (Live from Nashville).

The farewell concert also sparked renewed interest in Jackson’s music. According to Luminate, his catalog generated more than 8.1 million streams in the two days following the show, representing a 32% increase over the previous week, with several songs experiencing streaming gains of nearly 80 percent.

Jackson also recently released a new recording of Orleans’ classic “Still the One,” dedicating the song to his wife and high school sweetheart, Denise, whom he began dating 50 years ago.

Over the course of an extraordinary career, Jackson has sold nearly 90 million records worldwide, produced 50 Top 10 hits, including 35 No. 1 singles, and earned more than 150 major industry awards. His accolades include three CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards, 22 ACM Awards, 17 CMA Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, induction into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry, where he has been a member for more than three decades.

Beyond the stage, Jackson’s influence can also be found on Lower Broadway, where AJ’s Good Time Bar remains one of Nashville’s most popular entertainment destinations. Opened years before the celebrity bar boom, it remains the only artist-owned establishment on Broadway that is solely owned by the artist himself. Combined with the recently opened Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum, Jackson’s legacy continues to be celebrated both on and off the stage in Music City.

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