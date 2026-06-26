Jelly Roll’s “Rise Up” Powers New NHL Documentary

Jelly Roll’s unmistakable voice is taking center ice in a new NHL documentary that celebrates the passion, sacrifice and determination behind one of sports’ greatest prizes.

The NHL and Amazon Music have released Rise Up for the Cup, a new mini documentary that follows Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel, Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis and Dallas Stars veteran Matt Duchene as they pursue hockey’s ultimate goal—the Stanley Cup.

While the film offers an inside look at three of the NHL’s biggest stars, its emotional heartbeat comes from Jelly Roll’s original anthem, “Rise Up,” which serves as both the documentary’s soundtrack and the official theme song of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Nashville superstar’s powerful vocals underscore the highs and lows of playoff hockey, capturing the intensity, resilience and determination required to compete for one of the toughest championships in professional sports.

Blending cinematic playoff footage with candid interviews, Rise Up for the Cup explores the sacrifices players make throughout their careers while highlighting the role music plays in preparing for hockey’s biggest moments. From quiet pregame rituals to the deafening roar of sold-out arenas, the documentary shows how music helps fuel both athletes and fans throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eichel, Jarvis and Duchene each share personal reflections on what the Stanley Cup represents, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into the dedication required to reach hockey’s biggest stage.

For Jelly Roll, the project marks another milestone in what has become an extraordinary run beyond country music. His music has increasingly crossed into the worlds of sports, television and film, where his message of perseverance and redemption continues to resonate with audiences far beyond the concert stage.

The partnership between the NHL and Amazon Music was first announced in May, when it was revealed that Jelly Roll had recorded “Rise Up” as the official anthem for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now, with the release of Rise Up for the Cup, fans can hear the song in the context for which it was created—driving a powerful story about chasing dreams, overcoming adversity and refusing to quit until the final horn sounds.

Whether you’re a lifelong hockey fan or simply a fan of Jelly Roll’s music, Rise Up for the Cup offers an inspiring look at the determination that unites athletes and artists alike.

The mini documentary Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!