Sugarland Is Back, Announces ‘Ride or Die Tour’

Sugarland is hitting the road this fall to celebrate one of the most influential albums of the duo’s career.

GRAMMY-winning duo Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have announced The Ride or Die Tour, a 26-city U.S. trek commemorating the 20th anniversary of Enjoy The Ride, the landmark album that launched the pair into country music superstardom.

The tour kicks off October 1 in St. Augustine, Florida, before making its way across the country and wrapping up November 21 in Dallas, Texas. Fans can expect to hear the duo’s biggest hits and fan favorites spanning more than two decades. No Nashville dates have been announced as of yet.

“Enjoy The Ride was such a turning point album,” Nettles said. “It literally catapulted us onto the ride of our lives with a carnival of hits and a life on the road. We couldn’t let its anniversary pass without celebrating it live with our fans.”

Bush is equally excited to return to the stage.

“There is truly nothing more satisfying than the lights going up on the Sugarland stage and feeling our songs rumble out of the speakers,” he said. “I’m excited just thinking about it and even more thrilled to be celebrating the anniversary of Enjoy The Ride.”

Since forming in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums, earned seven No. 1 singles, and amassed nearly 2 billion streams. Their catalog includes hits such as “Stay,” “All I Want To Do,” “Stuck Like Glue,” “Baby Girl,” “Settlin’,” “Something More,” “It Happens,” and “Want To.” Along the way, they’ve collected five consecutive CMA Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year, five ACM Awards, and two GRAMMY Awards, including Best Country Song for “Stay.”

Both members have also enjoyed successful careers outside the duo.

Nettles recently expanded into musical theater, writing the book, lyrics and score for the off-Broadway production Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, while also starring in the title role during its world premiere in New York.

Bush has remained one of Nashville’s busiest musicians and producers. In addition to co-founding the acclaimed folk-rock duo Billy Pilgrim with Andrew Hyra, he has led projects including Dark Water, Cabin Chill, and his own solo career.

As a producer, Bush has become one of Music City’s most sought-after collaborators, earning multiple CMA and ACM Award nominations while consistently ranking among Billboard’s top country producers. His production credits include chart-topping releases for Megan Moroney, including her Billboard 200 No. 1 album Cloud 9, as well as projects for Lanie Gardner, K. Michelle, and Runaway June. Through his work with Moroney, Bush has also produced recordings featuring Brooks & Dunn, Ed Sheeran, Kenny Chesney, Jamey Johnson, and Kacey Musgraves.

In 2024, Bush and Hyra reunited as Billy Pilgrim to make the duo’s long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut, adding another milestone to Bush’s career.

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