WATCH: Karissa Ella’s “Hometown Bar”

Karissa Ella released a brand new music video for her recently released single “Hometown Bar.” The already visually-rich song lyrics are now brought to life inside the ACM-nominated Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, Ohio with the help of Wales Toney of Whale Tale Media serving as director and producer. This song is nostalgic and reminiscent and ponders the idea of the life the budding artist may have had if she had never chased her dreams to Nashville and stayed in her hometown of North Canton, Ohio. The video features some of Karissa’s family and friends from her hometown and highlights those places we can always come home to. Watch “Hometown Bar” above.

“We started the video shoot at 8:00 a.m. and ended at 8:00 p.m. The long day of shooting was rewarded with plenty of memories, laughs, and Bloody Marys. Let’s just say, all the extras didn’t need to be coached on how to have a good time,” Ella starts with a laugh.

“It was important to me that we filmed this video at my actual hometown bar in Ohio. Luckily, my videographers were up for the challenge and flew to Ohio to shoot at The Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, Ohio. I wanted this video to be authentic and something that I will smile at when I look back on it. We had friends and family in the video which made it even more special. My hometown bar video is a nod to local bars and all the people in them. I hope people can identify with those salt-of-the-earth kinds of people that we all know and love!”

While they pour me another

I just sit and wonder

Who I’d be if I stayed

All I know is I’ve changed

They’re all drinkin’ off the same day

Spendin’ blue collar money the same way

If they could would they leave

Does everybody dream

Well I don’t know

Nothin’ breaks my heart

Like my hometown bar

Nothin’ has my heart

Like my hometown bar

Karissa has been releasing new music this year produced by Casey Wood, who has credits with legends like Charlie Daniels, Reba McEntire and Randy Travis. “Hometown Bar” has racked up thousands of streams since its August release. She will be opening up for GRAMMY-nominated country singer, David Nail, at Nashville’s SkyDeck on Nov. 3 and making her Song Suffragettes debut on Nov. 21, 2022.