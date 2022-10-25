56th Annual CMA Awards Announce Performers

The Country Music Association has announced the initial lineup of performers for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards.” Offering a mix of first-time nominees, along with reigning CMA Awards winners, artists taking the stage for performances this year include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band. The broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame lagend Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and available next day on Hulu.

CMA Awards co-host and nominee this year, Bryan will deliver a performance of his latest single “Country On.” The most nominated female artist of all time, with three nominations this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lambert will perform her song “Geraldene” from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated Palomino. Reigning CMA Female Vocalist and five-time nominee this year Pearce will perform a special song from her most recent album. With three nominations this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, Underwood will perform her newest single “Hate My Heart.” Receiving his first CMA Entertainer of the Year nod, two-time nominee this year Wallen will perform his latest single “You Proof.”

There will also be special collaborations from CMA Single of the Year nominee this year Ballerini, performing her new song “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME” featuring Clarkson and Pearce. Three-time CMA Awards nominee this year HARDY will be joined by Wilson, the top nominee this year with six nods, for their powerful duet “wait in the truck.” Vying for CMA Vocal Group this year, Zac Brown Band will perform their latest single “Out In The Middle,” featuring reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Allen and blues guitar phenom King.