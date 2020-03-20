WATCH: Jonathan Wilson’s “In Heaven Making Love”

Following the March 6th release of his new album Dixie Blur, Jonathan Wilson releases the light-hearted video for the joyful single “In Heaven Making Love”.

For all the dog lovers, hopeless romantics and hopeless dog loving romantics out there, this heart-warming clip is sure to make you smile at a time when everyone could use it. The video features a canine cast, with the lead finding a new love interest, only to lose her without warning. Our hero frantically searches high and low and will stop at nothing until they are reunited. When it comes to affairs of the heart, love leads all, even with our furry friends (watch above).

Dixie Blur (BMG/Bella Union) finds the artist/producer/multi-instrumentalist offering up his most personal and comprehensive work to date.

Like so many artists, Wilson postponed his tour due to COVID-19. The dates will be rescheduled, but later this year fans can catch Wilson as guitarist and vocalist on Roger Waters’ upcoming worldwide “This Is Not A Drill” Tour.