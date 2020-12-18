WATCH: Jimmie Allen Debuts Short Film “Bettie James Picture”

Jimmie Allen debuts his short film “Bettie James Picture” today written by Allen and directed by Sam Aldrich. “Bettie James Picture” sees Allen portraying a working class citizen dealing with dreams, loss, and hope – all told through the music of Bettie James.

The collaboration EP “Bettie James” was released earlier this year “I am a fan of every artist on this project and humbled to have each one of them be a part of it,” Allen says of his various collaboration partners on the project. “Each artist has touched the life of my dad, my grandmother and me through their music. I’m proud of this body of music and thankful to every writer that helped me create Bettie James.” Guests on the project include Nelly, Mickey Guyton, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, The Oak Ridge Boys, Noah Cyrus and more.

The EP was co-produced by Allen and Ash Bowers and was inspired by and named after his late father, James Allen, and late grandmother, Bettie Snead, who passed away in September 2019 and February 2014 respectively.