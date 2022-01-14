WATCH: Jason Aldean’s “Trouble With A Heartbreak”

Jason Aldean starts off the new year with the announcement of his next single “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” watch its haunting music video above. The reminiscent track is featured on the second installment of his 10th studio album MACON, GEORGIA, which is available April 22nd, as its video is set in Las Vegas during National Finals Rodeo where a cowboy finds himself navigating a broken-heart. The track is now available with the pre-order of the collection’s second installment GEORGIA here, while MACON is fully available here.

“The cool thing about putting out two parts of this record is having fans hear all the different influences I grew up on,” Aldean said. “This song hit me right when I heard it and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia.”

Written by Kurt Allison, Brett Beavers, Tully Kennedy and John Morgan, “Trouble With A Heartbreak” follows Aldean’s 26th career chart topper and multi-week No. One “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood.

The three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” has bolstered 26 No. One hits, 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold.