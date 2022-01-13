Acoustic Album Kicks-Off Travis Tritt’s 2022 Acoustic Tour

Travis Tritt has released an official acoustic album featuring songs off his studio album, Set In Stone. The new release, comes on the heels of his solo acoustic tour, kicking off in Jackson, Tennessee.

The tracklist for the Set In Stone acoustic album is as follows:

1. “Stand Your Ground” (Travis Tritt, Channing Wilson, Wyatt Durrette)

2. “Set In Stone” (Travis Tritt, Brent Cobb, Adam Hood)

3. “Ghost Town Nation” (JB Strauss, Aaron Raitiere)

4. “Smoke In A Bar” (Jeremy Bussey, Derek George, Tim Montana)

5. “Leave This World” (Travis Tritt, Ashley Monroe)

6. “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More” (Travis Tritt, Dillon Carmichael)

7. “Better Off Dead” (Travis Tritt, Adam Hood)

8. “Southern Man” (Travis Tritt, Channing Wilson, Wyatt Durrette)

9. “Open Line” (Travis Tritt, Brent Cobb)

10. “Ain’t Who I Was” (Brent Cobb, Adam Hood)

Throughout his solo acoustic tour, fans will have the opportunity to experience a special concert featuring Tritt performing songs off his new album, Set In Stone, and some of his biggest hits, including “Anymore,” “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” and “Best of Intentions.” The Grand Ole Opry member brings his award-winning songs to life and will leave the audience with a memorable experience.

Last year, Tritt released Set In Stone, his first original full-length studio album in over a decade. The Grammy winner delivers the quintessential Travis Tritt sound with a touch of Americana and Roots on the album. He pays homage to all sides of his musical personality along with the trademarks of his originality.

Released through Big Noise Music Group and produced by Dave Cobb, the full-length studio album, Set In Stone, features 11 new songs, 8 of which were co-written by Tritt.

“They Don’t Make Em’ Like That No More,” which is off the album, is currently at Country Radio and is #33 on the Music Row chart. Tritt recently released a lyric video for the single, which pays homage to the country greats who trail-blazed the industry and paved the way for others to follow. Listen below:

Travis Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award); a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. He is also dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which includes Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, who dominated the charts in the ‘90s.