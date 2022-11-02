WATCH: Jack White’s “A Tip From You To Me”

Jack White shares an official live performance video for “A Tip From You To Me,” premiering today via YouTube. The video – edited by Brad Holland – features exclusive footage filmed throughout the summer during White’s epic Supply Chain Issues Tour, along with live audio from his August 13 Minneapolis, MN show at The Armory. “A Tip From You To Me” is but one of the many highlights found on White’s chart-topping second solo album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, available everywhere now via Third Man Records.

The Supply Chain Issues Tour continues this month with shows in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. White returns to North America in December for radio-sponsored concerts Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, FL (December 3), followed by Tampa, FL’s 97X Next Big Thing (December 4), Chicago, IL’s Q101 Twisted Christmas (December 8), and in January, Los Angeles’ iHeartRadio ALTer EGO (January 14, 2023).

Last weekend saw White honoring the life and legacy of his late friend and collaborator, Loretta Lynn, with a moving performance of “Van Lear Rose” at CMT and Sandbox Live’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn, a public memorial service broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville exclusively on CMT. Two additional commercial-free encores air Wednesday, November 2 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT and Sunday, November 6th at 11 am ET/10 am CT (check local listings). Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.

ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 upon its July release – White’s second top 10 chart debut this year following the April arrival of White’s first solo album of 2022, FEAR OF THE DAWN, which made its own Billboard 200 entry at #4. The two albums also landed atop a variety of additional Billboard charts, including “Top Alternative Albums” and “Top Rock Albums,” marking White’s fourth and fifth consecutive #1 debuts on both charts.