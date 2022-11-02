George Strait Adds Second Show To Nissan Stadium

Following the news earlier this week that George Strait will team up with Chris Stapleton to perform one-off stadium dates in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa, a second Nissan Stadium date has been added due to overwhelming demand. Joining the King of Country and Stapleton for all dates are GRAMMY Award-winning special guests, Little Big Town.

The second Nissan Stadium show will take place on Friday, July 28, joining the initial date of Saturday, July 29. Tickets to all shows go on sale next Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. GET TICKETS HERE!

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the initial announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to,” added Stapleton. “So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

Little Big Town Will also be at both shows.