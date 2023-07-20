WATCH: HARDY’s “TRUCK BED”

HARDY’s new video “Truck Bed” is a super fun glimpse into a party that got a little out of hand. Conceptualized by the artist himself, shot in the picturesque landscapes of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and masterfully directed by Justin Clough, this video offers a great visual for this infectious party song.

From the very first second, the video sets the tone for a good ol’ fashioned country party much to the chagrin of his significant other. Waking up on the “wrong side of the truck bed” to a hangover the video flashes back to the wild party the night before.

“We just wanted it to be a good time … and it was,” HARDY shares with a laugh, and boy, does this video deliver on that promise!

“Truck Bed” is certainly this summer’s party anthem. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics say we’ve all been there. HARDY recently crossed a remarkable three billion career global on-demand streams. His critically acclaimed sophomore album, “The Mockingbird & THE CROW,” continues to resonate with fans worldwide even six months after its release.