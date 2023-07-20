Travis Tritt To Release Brent Cobb Produced Gospel Album

Travis Tritt is set to release his first ever Gospel project, Country Chapel, taking listeners on a nostalgic journey back to his childhood roots. With authentic renditions and powerful testimonies of redemption, this album pays homage to Tritt’s formative years within the comforting embrace of the Country Chapel.

Produced by Dave Cobb at Georgia May Studio in Savannah, Georgia, Country Chapel seamlessly blends traditional church harmonies with Tritt’s signature award-winning vocal style, offering a unique and inspiring listening experience. This long-awaited Gospel project promises to be a defining milestone in Tritt’s illustrious career, touching hearts and souls through the universal language of music.

Released by Gaither Music Group, Country Chapel will be available on September 15, 2023. The album’s pre-sale begins tomorrow with the release of Track #1, “When God Dips His Love in My Heart.” Building anticipation, Track #2, “Like the Father Loves His Son,” will be released on August 18, 2023. Finally, on September 15, 2023, “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” will be unveiled, serving as a testament to Tritt’s musical journey and dedication to the Gospel genre.

Country Chapel Track Listing:

“When God Dips His Love In My Heart” (Cleavant Derricks)

“Like The Father Loves His Son” (Travis Tritt)

“Mama Used To Pray For Me” (Travis Tritt and Aaron Raitiere)

“In the Valley (He Restoreth My Soul)” (Dottie Rambo)

“Uncloudy Day” (J.K. Alwood)

“Wayfaring Stranger” (Public Domain)

“Nobody’s Fault But Mine” (Blind Willie Johnson)

“The Baptism Of Jesse Taylor” (Dallas Frazier and Sanger D. Shafer)

“Why Me” (Kris Kristofferson)

“Little Country Chapel” (Travis Tritt and Aaron Raitiere)