Gene Watson Set To Make Rare Appearance At The Troubadour

Country music legend Gene Watson & His Farewell Party Band are set to make a rare appearance on August 24th at the historic Troubadour Theater in Nashville. During the very special evening, the Grand Ole Opry star will celebrate his recent milestone of 61 years in the business. Watson was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2002 and is known for hits like “Fourteen Carat Mind,” “Farewell Party” and “Paper Rosie,” just to name a few. It’s the perfect chance for classic Country enthusiasts to hear the Texas native’s biggest hits, all under one roof. The venue will offer a variety of different ticket options including individual VIP and VIP tables, along with general admission seats starting at just $42.

The intimate evening will also include a performance from Dove winner Nathan Stanley, who will be performing prior to Watson. As the grandson of the legendary Dr. Ralph Stanley, the singer/songwriter’s unique style is rooted in tradition. With each show, Nathan pays homage to Bluegrass, Americana and Country music’s founding members. During the set he’ll also be playing songs from his latest album, Nathan Stanley Live!

“Very seldom do you get to work with someone destined to become a Legend. So it was a great privilege for me to record with Nathan Stanley who is definitely on his way to becoming just that, A True Legend,” Watson has said of Stanley. “Nathan has got the gift of music in his bones. At his young age, he’s already a super talented musician with a great sense of style and superb vocal talent.”