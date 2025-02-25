Bonnaroo Featured Artist: Avril Lavigne

Today’s Bonnaroo Featured Artist is none other than the “Pop Punk Princess” herself, Avril Lavigne. Born Avril Ramona Lavigne, the diamond-certified Canadian singer-songwriter played a pivotal role in shaping the pop-punk movement of the early 2000s, paving the way for female-driven, punk-influenced pop music. With eight Grammy nominations and a career spanning over two decades, she remains a defining figure in the genre.

At just 16 years old, Lavigne inked a two-album deal with Arista Records. Her 2002 debut album, Let Go, became the best-selling album of the 21st century by a Canadian artist. Fueled by iconic singles like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi”, she embraced a skate-punk persona that solidified her status as the “Pop-Punk Queen”. Her follow-up album, 2004’s Under My Skin, marked her first Billboard 200 No. 1 album and went on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide.

GET BONNAROO TICKETS HERE!

In 2007, Lavigne dominated the charts once again with her third album, The Best Damn Thing, which reached No. 1 in seven countries. Its lead single, “Girlfriend”, became her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit in the U.S. Over the next decade, she continued her success with Goodbye Lullaby (2011) and Avril Lavigne (2013), both earning gold certifications across multiple countries. After exploring a more introspective sound on 2019’s Head Above Water, she returned to her pop-punk roots with 2022’s Love Sux, proving that her signature style still resonates with fans worldwide.

Most recently, Lavigne teamed up with country star Nate Smith, ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year—for the emotionally charged duet “Can You Die From A Broken Heart.” (watch below) The collaboration showcases her versatility and continued impact across genres, cementing her place as a true music industry powerhouse.

In February 2006, Lavigne represented Canada at the closing ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics and she is a Canada Walk of Fame (2023) and Hollywood Walk of Fame (2022) recipient. She has a list of accolades that is way too long to mention but she is definitely one of the Bonnaroo 2025 artists that we are most excited about. Look for Lavigne on the WHAT stage, Saturday, June 14th. See you there!

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!