WATCH: Gavin Adcock and Hudson Westbrook Team Up “Cheap Thrills”

Two of country music’s fastest-rising stars have joined forces for one of the summer’s most talked-about collaborations. Warner Records Nashville artist Gavin Adcock and WRN/River House artist Hudson Westbrook have officially released the music video for their high-energy duet, “Cheap Thrills,” and it’s every bit as rowdy and authentic as fans would expect. (watch above)

Filmed in Nashville on May 5 and directed by Emma Golden, the video arrived just hours after Adcock and Westbrook made their Grand Ole Opry debut performance of the song. Capturing the spirit of a late-night Music City adventure, the clip brings the track’s reckless charm and youthful energy vividly to life.

Written by Adcock, Westbrook, and Reid Haughton, “Cheap Thrills” pairs Adcock’s unmistakable gravel-soaked vocals with Westbrook’s traditional country swagger and modern edge. The result is a hard-charging anthem that celebrates the kind of unforgettable nights and wild experiences that have become hallmarks of both artists’ rapidly growing careers.

The release continues a remarkable run for Adcock, who has become one of country music’s most exciting breakout stars. The Georgia native has amassed more than 2 billion global streams while earning acclaim for hits including the Platinum-certified “A Cigarette” and fan favorites “Run Your Mouth,” “Deep End,” and “Four Leaf Clover.” His 2025 album Own Worst Enemy debuted as one of the year’s biggest country releases, while his ambitious Country Never Diesproject showcased his talents as both an artist and executive producer.

Currently on the road with his headlining The Day I Hang It Up Tour 2026, Adcock is also joining fellow country superstar Morgan Wallen on select dates of the Still The Problem Tour 2026.

Meanwhile, Westbrook continues his meteoric rise from Texas newcomer to one of country music’s most promising young stars. The Stephenville, Texas native first caught attention with his breakout single “Take It Slow” before scoring success with songs like “Two Way Drive” and “House Again.” His debut album Texas Forever helped establish him as one of the leading voices of a new generation of Texas country artists.

With nearly 1.5 billion global streams in less than two years, Westbrook has earned recognition as a member of the 2026 Opry NextStage Class and an artist-to-watch from multiple industry outlets.

Together, Adcock and Westbrook prove to be a natural pairing on “Cheap Thrills,” delivering a track—and now a video—that captures the energy, grit, and good-time spirit that have made both artists fan favorites across the country music landscape.

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