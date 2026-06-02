Travis Bolt Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut Ahead of CMA Fest Appearance

Rising singer-songwriter Travis Bolt reached a career milestone last Friday night when he stepped into the famed circle for his Grand Ole Opry debut, delivering a powerful performance that showcased why he has quickly become one of country music’s most talked-about emerging artists.

Introduced by WSM Radio host Charlie Mattos, Bolt took the iconic Opry stage before an enthusiastic crowd and delivered a standout two-song set highlighted by his breakthrough hit, “Never Tried Cocaine.” The viral favorite, now available in a new version featuring Struggle Jennings, has helped propel Bolt from Texas honky-tonks to some of country music’s biggest stages.

Reflecting on the experience, Bolt shared his gratitude and amazement at the opportunity. “After a decade full of 2 a.m. honky-tonk shows and bar room stages, I sure didn’t know what to expect stepping into that circle,” said Bolt. “It was a surreal and humbling experience. Who would’ve thought a Phalba, Texas boy would be standing where legends once stood, getting to sing the songs I’ve written about my life?”

The Opry appearance marks another major achievement in what has been a whirlwind year for the Gravel Road Records artist. Anthony Martini, manager and co-founder of Gravel Road Records, noted that Bolt’s journey has been defined by perseverance and authenticity.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to watch Travis’s star continue to rise over the past year,” Martini said. “He’s overcome both personal and professional challenges throughout his journey, so seeing an institution as revered as the Grand Ole Opry embrace him is a testament to his authenticity, talent and dedication as both a songwriter and performer.”

Martini added that Bolt’s recent run of accomplishments—including appearances at the Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and CMA Fest in just over a year—signals that the singer-songwriter is only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.

Bolt won’t have much time to celebrate before another career first arrives this week. The East Texas native is set to make his CMA Fest debut on Thursday, June 4, performing on the free Dr Pepper AMP Stage as part of the annual Nashville celebration.

The performances come in support of Bolt’s debut full-length album, Burning Bridges, released recently via Gravel Road Records. Produced by Jason Burt, whose credits include work with artists such as Leon Bridges, John Mayer and Paul Cauthen, the album blends country storytelling, rock-and-roll energy and blues-soaked emotion into a deeply personal collection of songs.

Among the album’s highlights is “Blues At My Funeral,” a stirring anthem of resilience that recently introduced Bolt to national television audiences during his debut appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark. The song, inspired by his own life experiences, has become one of the defining tracks of the project.

At the heart of Burning Bridges is a story of perseverance. Diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome as a child, Bolt discovered that playing guitar helped quiet his symptoms and provided an outlet that would ultimately shape his future.

“It’s the best medicine I’ve found,” Bolt has said. “And I’ve taken all of them.”

That determination has fueled a remarkable rise. His independently released breakthrough single “Never Tried Cocaine” exploded on TikTok and streaming platforms, generating more than 45 million streams and introducing him to a rapidly growing fanbase. The song’s success led to opportunities including opening for Paul Cauthen at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and appearances overseas at the Country to Country Festival.

With a successful Grand Ole Opry debut now behind him, a CMA Fest performance ahead, and Burning Bridgescontinuing to connect with listeners, Travis Bolt’s journey from small-town Texas stages to country music’s biggest platforms shows no signs of slowing down.

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