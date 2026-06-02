Ashley Gorley Named Billboard’s Top Country Songwriter of All Time

One of Music City’s most celebrated hitmakers has added another milestone to an already remarkable career. Songwriters Hall of Fame member Ashley Gorley has been named the No. 1 songwriter on Billboard’s Country Singles charts from 1944-2025 by Record Research, Inc., the industry’s leading authority on chart performance.

The prestigious ranking was determined using a formula that measures songwriting success based on compositions that reached No. 1, charted within the Top 40, or appeared elsewhere on Billboard’s Country singles charts between January 8, 1944, and December 27, 2025.

The honor further cements Gorley’s legacy as one of the most influential songwriters in country music history. With more than 85 No. 1 singles across Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts, the Kentucky native has helped shape the soundtrack of modern country music through hits recorded by many of the genre’s biggest stars.

Gorley’s recognition comes during a busy week in Nashville. He is scheduled to appear at CMA Fest as part of the panel discussion, “The Songwriters Behind Country’s Biggest Hits,” alongside Record Research CEO Vinnie Freda and fellow hitmaker Shane McAnally. The panel, moderated by Billboard Country Update Editor Tom Roland, takes place Saturday, June 6, at the CMA Close Up Stage inside Music City Center.

Earlier this month, Gorley was also honored by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum through its acclaimed Poets and Prophets series. During the program, moderated by Allison Moorer, Gorley reflected on his songwriting journey, creative process, passion for mentoring young writers, the creation of his publishing company Tape Room Music, and his partnership with Onsite to develop therapy programs specifically designed for songwriters.

The songwriter’s list of accolades continues to grow. In addition to his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Gorley has topped Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 Songwriter chart multiple times and earned numerous GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM honors, including Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year awards. He was also recognized as Songwriter of the Decade for 2010-2019 at the Nashville Songwriter Awards.

Fans and industry insiders can learn even more about Gorley’s historic accomplishments in Record Research’s upcoming publication, Joel Whitburn’s History of Top Country Singles 1944-2025, which is scheduled for release on June 4.

For a songwriter whose catalog has become woven into the fabric of country music, being named Billboard’s top country songwriter of all time is yet another fitting chapter in an extraordinary Nashville success story.

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