WATCH: Frank Ray’s “Uh-huh (Ajá)”

Frank Ray just released the official music video for his latest single “Uh-huh (Ajá).” (watch above) Directed by Mason Dixon, the video is a dose of sizzling Latin heat that gives fans access to an intimate party with Ray. The overall visual style of the video exudes a sultry and sensual vibe, and the camerawork includes smooth, sweeping shots capturing the energy of the dance floor, incorporating close-ups that emphasize the connection between the party goers and the song. It’s an immersive experience intended for all viewers to feel like they are a part of the party as they fuel up on the latest line of Jarritos beverages. The combination of upbeat music, engaging visuals, and a lively crowd contributes to and further enhances the infectious energy of the video, making it a perfect match for the song’s lively rhythm and seductive groove.

The song was penned by Shay Mooney (Dan + Shay), Pedro Capó, Jesse Frasure and Vibarco and produced by GRAMMY® nominated Dave Pittenger. Good Morning America lauded him among “Latino country artists that are expanding the genre while honoring their roots.” Ray was recently named “one of the most influential Latinos” by TIME Magazine.

