The Young Fables Sign With BMG

The duo The Young Fables have signed a new publishing deal with BMG. Laurel Wright and Wes Lunsford’s vulnerable approach to musical storytelling coupled with their whimsicalblend of Country with Folk/Pop has helped them break out in the music scene.

“Authenticity and emotion can be hard to find. Laurel and Wes combine it with grit and determination. Laurel’s vocals pull you into every word, while Wes’s harmony and guitar complete the story. I am so excited to begin this journey and introduce you to The Young Fables,” says Chris Oglesby, VP, Publishing, BMG Nashville.

In October, The Young Fables will unveil their fourth studio album, Short Stories, hosting a record release show at the Basement East in Nashville, TN on October 20th. In addition, they recently released their feature documentary “The Fable of a Song”, which clinched the Nashville Film Festival’s Audience Choice Award.

“BMG has been an inspiration to us. Chris Oglesby and the team have embraced us wholeheartedly and we’re excited to learn from their experience and their forward-thinking approach to publishing. We truly value their dedication and unwavering focus on supporting artists and are happy to call BMG a new member of our musical family,” says Laurel Wright and Wes Lunsford of The Young Fables.

East Tennessee (Maryville) natives, Laurel Wright and Wes Lunsford are strong advocates for mental health awareness, The Young Fables are focused on helping to erase the stigmas surrounding the topic. Recognizing the duo’s advocacy, the pair were honored with The Troy Gentry Compassion Award in 2021 for compassion, commitment, kindness and love.

