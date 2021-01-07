Lilly Winwood Set For Debut Album Release

East Nashville-based Americana artist, Lilly Winwood, daughter of Steve Winwood is gearing up to release her debut album Time Well Spent on January 29. Her rootsy voice perfectly compliments her soulful songwriting, which allows listeners a glimpse into her personal experiences. Although Winwood’s writing is wise beyond her years, it is clear that throughout the album, she is coming of age as she goes through finding love, making mistakes, waiting for karma to catch up and discovering her true self. There’s a lot to relate to on Time Well Spent which can be pre-saved here.

“I’m excited to share with you what I’ve been working on for nearly a decade. These songs are very dear to my heart and hopefully I’ve created something that listeners can relate to and get their toes tapping along the way ,” says Winwood.

In late December, Winwood’s music video for her current single “Few More Records,” entered into rotation on CMT’s CMT Edge. Throughout the video, Winwood expresses the story of the song by portraying someone burnt out on the road, struggling with inner demons, but knowing there is still a job to do. She wanted to show fans that is a possibility to embrace demons by dancing with hers throughout the video. Watch the video for “Few More Records” above.