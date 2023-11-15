The official music video for Flatland Cavalry’s new song, “The Provider,” is debuted today. (Watch above) “The Provider” is from the band’s new album, Wandering Star, which was released last month via Interscope Records—their first release in partnership with the label. Produced by Dwight A. Baker, Wandering Star is a collection of country anthems and thoughtful ballads. In celebration of the release, the band’s OurVinyl Session recently debuted, which features stripped down performances of four songs: “Spinnin’,” “Don’t Have to Do This Like That,” “Humble Folks” and “Only Thing At All.”

Known for their electric live shows, Flatland Cavalry will continue to tour through next year including an upcoming show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. GET TICKETS HERE.

Reflecting on the new album, Cordero shares, “Historically, all our albums have been named after a lyric that seems to most encapsulate the spirit and ethos of the project. Late one evening from my office in Nashville came the inspiration to name this record. My wife, who is from Oklahoma, acquired a piece of embroidered folk art which hangs on the wall of my office of a native man posed with Eagle wings. The art piece is untitled, but I imagined the subject being named ‘Dancing Eagle.’ Then I imagined ‘what would be my name if it were given to me in the same spirit?’… and the two words ‘Wandering Star’ floated to the surface; which happens to be a lyric in ‘Spinnin’.’ Naming our fourth LP Wandering Star felt right as we have been wandering around all of creation the last ten years, truth-seeking and dream-chasing; aiming for the moon and at last it seems we’ve found ourselves finally floating amongst the stars.”

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron).