WATCH: Elizabeth Cook’s “Thick Georgia Woman”

Elizabeth Cook’s new song, “Thick Georgia Woman,” is debuting today. Watch the official music video above. Directed by Alan Steadman, the video stars Atlanta-based dancer and entertainer, Blondie Strange, as well as special guest guitarist, Kevn Kinney.

Of the song, Cook shares, “‘Thick Georgia Woman’ is a song that is super close to my heart. When I say ‘thick,’ I mean strong in fortitude, devout, loyal, formidable. It’s my light to shine on their story…my plea to consider any and all women, but southern women especially, who grapple with keeping tradition alive and family units intact, while also trying to find something to hold onto for themselves.”

“Thick Georgia Woman” is the latest track unveiled from Cook’s anticipated new album, Aftermath, which will be released September 11 on Agent Love Records/Thirty Tigers. Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer), Aftermath is an album about survival and resilience. The twelve songs—all written by Cook—address life’s most fundamental and difficult subjects including heartbreak, addiction, death and resurrection. Created following a period of significant loss and pain, the album chronicles Cook’s journey through a personal hell and how she made her way back.

Ahead of the release, Cook has shared three additional album tracks: “Two Chords And A Lie,” “Bones” and “Perfect Girls of Pop.”

Reflecting on the album, Cook shares, “This is the first time that I’ve been completely unchained, really. I wasn’t in an oppressive relationship, I wasn’t trying to meet some sort of label’s expectation, I wasn’t trying to meet some sort of market expectations. And that’s the way I wanna do it, or not at all.”

Recorded at Walker’s Ruby Red Studios in Santa Monica, CA, Aftermath also features Steve Duerst (bass), Herschel Van Dyke (drums), Aaron Embry (keyboards), Andrew Leahey (guitar) and Whit Wright (pedal steel, dobro).