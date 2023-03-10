WATCH: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors’ “Find Your People.”

Yesterday Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors released “Find Your People.” The single is the latest from the band’s forthcoming new studio album Strangers No More due out June 7th via Magnolia Music. “Find Your People” comes with the official music video – watch above, follows last month’s finger-picked folk song “Fly”, and is the fourth to be released ahead of the Strangers No More LP.

On the new album, Holcomb celebrates the sense of togetherness as he and his longtime bandmates – Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) – rejoice in one another’s presence after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Strangers No More was recorded over eight inspired days in Asheville, NC at Echo Mountain Studios with Cason Cooley (Ben Rector, Ingrid Michaelson) producing. They focused on live-in-the-studio performances that showcased the band’s chemistry and camaraderie, capturing the bulk of each song — including vocals, instrumental textures, and solos — in real time. “We’d do eight to ten performances of a single song, looking for the revelatory moment,” Holcomb remembers. “The goal was to prove an expanded vision of who we are and what we do.”

In addition to releasing a new full-length studio album this year and making their return to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the band is celebrating the 10-Year Anniversary of one of their most beloved albums, 2013’s Good Light. The decade that followed saw Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release five consecutive albums that peaked in the upper reaches of the Billboard charts. Also in that time period, Holcomb launched the incredibly popular Moon River Music Festival, an annual event that is heading into its eighth year (and fifth in Chattanooga, TN’s Coolidge Park) this coming September 9th and 10th. 2023’s lineup featuring Hozier, Caamp, Nickel Creek, First Aid Kit, Marcus King and more (see full lineup HERE) was announced last week and sold out in mere days!