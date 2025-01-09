 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Jan
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

MORE
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
3rd Annual “Hello From The Hills” Set For January 26

3rd Annual “Hello From The Hills” Set For January 26

“Hello From The Hills,” a special collaborative benefit concert co-presented by The Hello in There Foundation and Hope in the Hills, will return to Nashville’s City Winery on Sunday, January 26. The third annual event will feature Ruby Amanfu, Cory Branan, Hayes Carll, Brad Goodall, Silas House, Amanda Shires, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and Jesse Welles.
Tickets for the show will go on-sale tomorrow, January 10 at 10:00am CT.

At the core of the event, The Hello in There Foundation and Hope in the Hills have selected three organizations to receive grants this year: Building Lives, which assists veterans rebuild their lives following service, Operation Stand Down Tennessee, a comprehensive veteran-serving agency that connects veterans with careers, community and crisis services and My Fathers House Nashville, an orginzation that provides shelter, parenting education, recovery information and life skills for fathers coming out of institutions.

Of the event, Jody Whelan, Managing Partner of Oh Boy Records and The Hello in There Foundation Board Member and Treasurer, shares, “‘Hello From The Hills’ is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of community, compassion, and the power of music to bring about real change. By coming together, we’re not just raising our voices, but lifting up those who need it most. We are so proud to share the stage with these nonprofits who are doing incredible work to support the community.”

The upcoming event follows last year’s “Hello From The Hills” concert, which featured performances from artists such as Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, Ben Folds, S.G. Goodman and more as well as the presentation of community grants to three organizations: MusiCares, which provides health and welfare services to the music community, Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors, an organization that provides compassionate immigration legal services to those seeking humanitarian relief and Musicians Recovery Network.

Established in 2021 by the family of John Prine, The Hello in There Foundation continues the love, kindness and generosity Prine shared with the world. The work of the foundation is inspired and guided by John’s simple song title, “Hello In There.” Their mission aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities to offer support for people who are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten.
ABOUT HOPE IN THE HILLS

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Stephen Wilson Jr. releases Son of Dad Deluxe

Stephen Wilson Jr. releases Son of Dad Deluxe

We are big fans here at Nashville.com of Indiana-born, Nashville-based fast rising star Stephen Wilson …

LISTEN: The War And Treaty, "Plus One"

LISTEN: The War And Treaty, “Plus One”

Today The War And Treaty released a new song off their new album, Plus One, …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL