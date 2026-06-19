LISTEN: Craig Wayne Boyd Releases New Single “Shehaw”

Country music favorite and The Voice Season 7 winner Craig Wayne Boyd is back with new music, releasing his latest single, “Shehaw,” available now on all major streaming and digital platforms. (listen above)

The upbeat track showcases Boyd’s traditional country roots while delivering a playful, high-energy anthem inspired by someone very close to his heart. Blending honky-tonk attitude with his trademark storytelling style, “Shehaw” celebrates the spirited, adventurous woman who keeps him grounded amid the demands of life on the road.

The song carries an especially personal meaning for Boyd, arriving just months after he and his wife celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on April 21.

“Every cowboy’s got a wild side… mine’s named Shehaw,” Boyd shared. “This one’s for the kind of love that keeps life interesting and keeps you on your toes.”

While Boyd has built a career on heartfelt country storytelling, “Shehaw” highlights a lighter side of his artistry. The infectious track is packed with singalong moments and crowd-friendly energy that has already made it a fan favorite during recent live performances.

The release follows a busy year for Boyd, who has continued to take his brand of traditional country music to audiences around the world through an extensive international touring schedule. Whether performing for longtime fans or introducing his music to new listeners abroad, Boyd remains committed to the authentic country sound that first earned him national attention.

“Shehaw” also serves as the first glimpse into a new chapter of music from Boyd, with additional releases expected throughout 2026.

More than a decade after winning over television audiences on The Voice, Craig Wayne Boyd continues to evolve while staying true to the country roots that have defined his career.

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