WATCH: Cody Jinks’ “Hurt You”

The official music video for singer, songwriter and musician Cody Jinks’ song, “Hurt You,” is debuted today—the first official video of Jinks’ career. Watch above. Filmed at Thistle Hill Estate in Whitesboro, Texas, “Hurt You” was directed by Amos David McKay with Austin-based production shop Two Headed Boy, in association with Fort Worth’s Red Production Company.

The performances further celebrate Jinks’ new album, Mercy. Since the release of his 2015 Gold-certified record, Adobe Sessions, which features his Platinum-certified and fan-favorite song, “Loud and Heavy,” Jinks has gone on to release five more studio albums: 2016’s I’m Not the Devil, 2018’s Lifers, 2019’s The Wanting and After the Fire and last year’s Mercy. Additionally, Jinks has sold over 2 million equivalent units throughout his career, garnered over 2.7 billion streams across platforms and has 2.4 million monthly Spotify listeners. Moreover, he was named MusicRow’s 2021 “Independent Artist of the Year” after receiving the most radio spins for an independent artist and was awarded Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Single of the Year by Texas Radio in 2020.