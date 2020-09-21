WATCH: Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” Video

The music video for Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” is out. (watch above). Directed and filmed by Becky Fluke, the video features footage from the song’s recording process at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A.

“Starting Over” is the first single and title track from Stapleton’s new album—out November 13 on Mercury Records Nashville. Written by Stapleton and Mike Henderson, the song begins an album of startling prescience—completed in late February only days before the shutdown began. Across its fourteen tracks are songs that examine life’s simplest joys and most serious struggles. Alongside eleven written by Stapleton with both longtime friends and new collaborators are three carefully chosen covers: John Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life” and Guy Clark’s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends.” The resulting album—both timely and timeless—speaks to and transcends the current moment in ways unimaginable even while it was being created.

The album finds Stapleton back in his second home, Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A (with additional work done at Muscle Shoals Sound and Compass Sound Studio), surrounded by his trusted collaborators as well as some new faces. Produced by Dave Cobb (who also plays acoustic guitar), the record features his beloved wife, Morgane Stapleton (vocals, tambourine), with longtime bandmates J.T. Cure (bass) and Derek Mixon (drums). Special guests include legendary musicians Mike Campbell (electric guitar), Benmont Tench (Hammond B3 organ) and Paul Franklin (pedal steel) as well as the All Voices Choir who are featured on “Watch You Burn,” written by Stapleton and Campbell.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is a 5x Grammy, 10x CMA and 7x ACM Award-winner and following 2015’s quadruple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two No. 1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb.

Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour is planned to resume next year so get your tickets now for the October 22nd Nashville show at TN—Bridgestone Arena. Click here for tickets.