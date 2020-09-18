Gibson Guitars Dominate ACM Awards

Gibson guitar players took centerstage in the heart of Nashville at iconic venues throughout the city including the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Café, for the 55 th ACM Awards show.

Headquartered in the heart of downtown Nashville, the iconic, American-made instrument brand, Gibson has been creating, inspiring, and contributing to the ‘share of sound’ for 126 years. After more than a century, Gibson artists, players and fans continue to experience the #1 guitar brand rejuvenated. Gibson is played by the best and brightest artists , across generations and genres and has emerged as the most relevant, most played , and most loved guitar brand around the world.

“During such a challenging era, it’s great to see the power of music cut through at the recent ACM Awards,” says James ‘JC’ Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson. “Nashville, Music City USA, is the perfect backdrop to showcase all of the amazing country musicians and we are very proud of our awesome Gibson and Epiphone artists, especially, Luke Combs and his support of Guitars4Vets with Gibson Gives.”