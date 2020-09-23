LISTEN: Brantley Gilbert’s New Single “Hard Days”

Listen to singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert’s new single “Hard Days” above.

“‘Hard Days’ is about finding and acknowledging hope in the midst of turmoil and taking the good with the bad,” Gilbert shares. “I look back on some of the harder times in my life and think about where things are now, and I’m thankful for the bad that led to the good.

“This song means a lot to me,” he continues. “It’s been a long time since I’ve heard a song that can stand on its own lyrically. Brock Berryhill, Logan Wall, Jimi Bell and Jay Brunswick gave me the opportunity to work with them, and it’s something I’m extremely proud to be a part of. I feel like all of us are in need of a little bit of healing and in need of a little bit of hope. And this song offers that.”

“Hard Days” follows the release of “Fire’t Up,” from Gilbert’s most recent album Fire & Brimstone released Oct. 4, 2019, and recent No. 1 “What Happens In A Small Town” with Lindsay Ell, which marked the Georgia native’s seventh No. 1 and was nominated for a 2019 CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year and a 2020 ACM Award for Music Event of the Year.