WATCH: Chris Stapleton Premieres Cinematic “White Horse”

Country music powerhouse Chris Stapleton has released the official music video for his Grammy and CMA Award-winning hit “White Horse.” Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of Marfa, Texas, the cinematic video stars Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, True Grit), Mae McKagan, and Tommy Martinez, with appearances from Stapleton himself and his wife and longtime collaborator Morgane Stapleton. The video, directed by Running Bear Films and produced by Strange Arcade, brings the rugged emotion of the song vividly to life. (watch the video above)

Directors Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King Stone of Running Bear shared their vision for the project, saying, “When we first heard ‘White Horse,’ we pictured a couple on the run — but we wanted to go deeper. By introducing a parental sheriff dynamic between Mae and Josh’s characters, it became a story about love, loss, and the courage it takes to let go.”

The video’s release marks yet another high point in what’s shaping up to be a landmark year for Stapleton. He’s up for four Grammy Awards — including Best Country Song (“A Song To Sing” with Miranda Lambert) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Bad As I Used To Be”) — as well as three CMA Awards next week: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Music Video of the Year (“Think I’m In Love With You”).

It’s also been ten years since Stapleton’s legendary 2015 CMA Awards performance with Justin Timberlake, which became one of country music’s most talked-about moments and helped catapult his debut album Traveller into the stratosphere. Recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb, Traveller became one of the best-selling country albums of the 2010s, earning Grammy, CMA, and ACM Album of the Year honors. Now certified 7x Platinum, the record has been streamed more than 11 billion times and remains a cornerstone of modern country music.

Since then, Stapleton has continued to carve out one of the most respected careers in music. His most recent album, Higher (Mercury Records), produced alongside Morgane Stapleton and Dave Cobb, earned spots on year-end “Best of” lists from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vulture, and Esquire. Rolling Stone called it “dazzling…the best evidence yet for how one man’s voice has become synonymous with an entire genre,” while GQ dubbed him “one of the most reliable hitmakers in music.”

Beyond the studio, Stapleton has racked up a staggering list of accolades — 11 Grammy Awards, 19 CMA Awards, and 21 ACM Awards — and performed at everything from the Super Bowl LVII National Anthem to Saturday Night Live and sold-out arenas across the globe.

