Drake White Returns to the Ryman with Star-Studded “Benefit for the Brain” Show

Country-soul powerhouse Drake White is bringing another unforgettable night of music and meaning to the Ryman Auditorium with the return of his “Benefit for the Brain” concert on November 17. This year’s lineup is stacked, featuring Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Kassi Ashton, and several surprise guests joining White on the historic stage. Tickets are on sale now at Ryman.com.

A night built on hope, healing, and the power of music, the event raises funds through White’s non-profit organization The Benefit for the Brain, which supports causes close to the Alabama native’s heart. Proceeds from the concert will go toward programs advancing mental wellness for veterans and active military (with a focus on PTSD), brain health for children and adolescents, and innovative treatments for stroke recovery and neurological care.

Last year’s inaugural show sold out the Mother Church and raised more than $250,000, drawing an impressive lineup that included Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and Colbie Caillat.

For White, the mission behind the concert is deeply personal. In 2019, during a performance in Roanoke, Virginia, he suffered a near-fatal stroke caused by Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)—a rare condition he had unknowingly lived with his entire life. Thanks to a series of seven groundbreaking brain surgeries performed by Nashville neurosurgeon Dr. Mericle, White made a remarkable recovery. His journey back to the stage inspired him to use his platform to shine a light on brain health and the resilience of the human spirit.

“The Benefit for the Brain is about more than recovery—it’s about community, connection, and the fight that happens inside all of us,” White shared. “Music heals, and this show is proof of that.”

White has been on a creative streak in 2025, releasing a string of acclaimed singles including “Nuthin’ But a Smile”and “Nights on Fire.” The tracks have earned praise from outlets like Holler, Whiskey Riff, and Entertainment Focus, which called “Nights on Fire” “a track that captures the rush of youthful nostalgia and small-town magic with an anthemic punch.” The single also made its global debut on BBC Radio 2’s The Country Show with Bob Harris.

Currently on the road with Riley Green for the Damn Country Music Tour, White will continue performing across North America into 2026 with his own Keep It Movin’ Tour, before rejoining Green for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour. Along the way, he’ll make appearances at major festivals and share stages with friends Chase Rice, Travis Tritt, and Colt Ford.

