WATCH: Bryce Leatherwood’s “The Finger”

Praised by coach Blake Shelton as “the real deal” during his season-winning run on The Voice, Woodstock, GA native Bryce Leatherwood arrives in Nashville with sights set high. With his recently-filled team in stow, the Republic Records / Universal Music Group Nashville recording artist debuts the performance music video to compliment his first major label single, “The Finger,” today. (watch above)

“I’ve had a blast playing ‘The Finger’ live all summer long and I’m excited for fans who haven’t had the opportunity to see one of my shows in person to experience what my show is all about through this music video,” shares Leatherwood.

The music video highlights Leatherwood’s natural charisma on-stage and in the studio, alternating between b-roll as the singer performs the witty, tongue-in-cheek breakup song.

A Georgia Southern University alum, Leatherwood began honing his craft in college, playing local venues and fostering his country music repertoire. At Georgia Southern, he formed his band in late 2021 and began playing all around the Southeast. Leatherwood’s goal was to take the stage and play the best of country music to all ages and audiences.

After graduating college, he competed on the NBC hit television show The Voice and was crowned the Season 22 winner in December of 2022. Following his success on The Voice, Leatherwood began pursuing a full-time music career, signing with Republic Records and Universal Music Group Nashville in October. Leatherwood is currently hard at work on new music.