Jeannie Seely Named Grand Marshal Of Donelson Hermitage Christmas Parade

Grand Ole Opry member Jeannie Seely to be honored as Grand Marshal in the 38th Annual Donelson Hermitage Christmas Parade presented by Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec 16 at 2 P.M along Donelson Pike between Elm Hill Pike and Fifty Forward/Donelson Bowl.

Seely has been an integral part of the Donelson Hermitage community and participated in the parade for many years, as she and her husband, Gene Ward joined their family on his restored 1935 Howe Fire Truck.

She recently joined Flat River Band in a recording of a new tune for the holidays called “Christmas Time,” a festive original holiday song.

“Although I am as disappointed as everyone else that Brenda Lee has had to cancel her appearance in our Christmas Parade, I am truly honored to step in and serve as Grand Marshal. Those are big-size 2 1/2 shoes to fill! This has been an incredibly busy season for Little Miss Dynamite celebrating her 65th Anniversary of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and we wish her well,” shared Jeannie Seely. “Donelson is where I live, work, shop and play and I’m proud to participate in our community activities. See you at the Parade!!!”

Donelson Hermitage Chamber Executive Director, Terri Williams Nutter stated, “We regret that Brenda Lee is unable to attend the Christmas Parade this year, but when we were made aware that she would not be able to serve as Grand Marshal, there was no other person that we would rather reach out to than our very own Grand Ole Opry Legend and Donelson resident, Jeannie Seely! We are so grateful to her.”