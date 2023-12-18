Folds of Honor Raises $547,000 At Annual Event

Folds of Honor Tennessee, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members, had a tremendous success at its annual Christmas fundraiser, Heroes and Holidays held recently. The event, made possible by three returning sponsors, The Tractor Supply Foundation, The Lumistella Company and Guardian Garage Floors, brought together supporters from across the state and raised over an astonishing $547,000 in support of the organization’s nobel mission.

The festive occasion took place at the Graystone Quarry in Franklin TN and featured a heartwarming blend of holiday spirit and patriotic fervor. Attendees enjoyed a memorable evening filled with live entertainment from country superstar Lee Brice, keynote speaker and scholarship recipient, Alex Maddox, and a silent and live auction featuring exclusive items generously donated by supporting businesses and individuals. Among these auctioned items included, FN America Range Day with country superstar Jordan Davis, a South African Safari Hunt, a VIP Package for the Chicago Street Race and Cubs Game, and many more. The community’s overwhelming generosity was on full display, as supporters dug deep to contribute to the cause, such as the generous donation of $75,000 made by The Horesji Charitable Foundation.

Jenner Kreifels, executive director of Folds of Honor Tennessee, said, “Our goal for Heroes and Holidays this year was to create an elevated, festive, exclusive experience for all attendees centered around the Folds of Honor mission. It was a fantastic way to end the year, and we cannot thank Lee Brice enough for his incredible performance to end the night!”

“A huge thank you to our generous sponsors, board members, attendees, and Lee Brice for making Heroes and Holidays an extravagant way to end our year. Our team is looking forward to big growth in 2024 and continuing to raise more scholarship funds for deserving military and first responder families in Tennessee,” said Matt Frauenshuh, president of Folds of Honor Tennessee.

Heroes and Holidays is the organization’s final fundraiser of 2023 that wrapped up a tremendous year allowing for hundreds of scholarships to be awarded to deserving families across the nation. Folds of Honor Tennessee looks forward to continuing its vital work in the coming year, fueled by the generosity and commitment of its supporters.