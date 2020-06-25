WATCH: Brent Cobb’s “The World Is Ending”

The official music video for Brent Cobb’s “The World Is Ending” is out today (watch above). Written years before the global pandemic, Cobb decided to surprise release the song earlier this year given its unexpected relevance and timeliness. It has since become the fastest-rising song of his career. Of the video, which was created by Delaney Royer, Cobb comments, “The intention of this song and video was to create a surreal world where it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s a dream. It seems our actual world isn’t too far off that premise lately. Hard to tell…”

Written with Zack Lyle and produced by Brad Cook, “The World Is Ending” is the first new music from Cobb since 2018’s Providence Canyon. Cobb is currently preparing to release his anticipated new full-length album. Additional details will be shared soon.