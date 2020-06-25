Home / FrontPage / It’s Official, Bonnaroo 2020 Has Been Canceled
It’s Official, Bonnaroo 2020 Has Been Canceled

Jerry Holthouse FrontPage, Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse

This just in from Bonnaroo:

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.

Bonnaroo will return to the Farm on June 17-20, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date. All current ticket holders will receive an email shortly with information on how to roll your ticket over to the 2021 festival, or receive a refund.

While we can’t be together on the Farm this year, we’re going to bring the Farm to you! Keep September 24-27, 2020 on your calendars for a very special virtual Bonnaroo weekend including some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises. Details will be coming soon. Radiate positivity and take care of each other.

