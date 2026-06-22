WATCH: Brantley Gilbert Releases “SINS OF THE FATHER” and “GOOD OL’ BOYS” Ahead of New Album

Country rock powerhouse Brantley Gilbert is giving fans another taste of his upcoming album SINS OF THE FATHER with the release of two new tracks, the deeply personal title cut “SINS OF THE FATHER” and the hard-hitting anthem “GOOD OL’ BOYS,” available now.

The songs arrive ahead of Gilbert’s eighth studio album, SINS OF THE FATHER, due July 24 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

Of the two new releases, “SINS OF THE FATHER” may be one of the most vulnerable songs Gilbert has ever recorded. Built around a twangy acoustic guitar and his unmistakable gravelly vocal, the track explores the fears and hopes that come with fatherhood and the desire to leave a better legacy for the next generation.

Gilbert describes the song as the most traditional country track on the upcoming album, offering an honest reflection on mistakes, redemption and faith while praying that future generations won’t be burdened by the shortcomings of those who came before them.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is “GOOD OL’ BOYS,” a high-octane rocker built for the live stage. Fueled by pounding drums, heavy guitars and the raw energy that has become a signature of Gilbert’s live shows, the track showcases the harder edge that has helped him blur the lines between country, Southern rock and hard rock throughout his career.

“That song goes harder than probably anything I’ve ever written,” Gilbert said of the new release.

The songs further reveal the sonic direction of SINS OF THE FATHER, a project Gilbert says reflects where he is in life today. Co-produced alongside Brock Berryhill, the album combines traditional country themes with the rock-influenced sound that has made Gilbert one of country music’s most distinctive voices.

“As long as there’s a box in country music, I know where I belong,” Gilbert said. “And that’s right on the outside of it.”

The Georgia native has never been afraid to push genre boundaries, and the new project appears to continue that tradition. From emotional ballads to full-throttle rockers, SINS OF THE FATHER promises to showcase both sides of Gilbert’s musical identity.

The release follows the recent debut of the official music video for lead single “GOOD DAMN” and the emotional track “F****D ME UP,” which earned praise for its raw honesty and powerful vocal performance.

Away from the studio, Gilbert has remained as busy as ever. Earlier this year he served as Grand Marshal for the Monster Energy SMX World Championship event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and helped set a Guinness World Record when 81-year-old Pauline “Gangster Granny” Kana successfully crowd surfed during one of his Texas concerts.

Gilbert also recently launched Real American Beer Zero, the first non-alcoholic offering from Real American Beer, where he serves as an investor and equity partner. A portion of sales supports the USO and active-duty military families.

Meanwhile, Gilbert’s Real American Tour continues throughout the summer and fall, bringing his signature blend of country, rock and Southern grit to fans across the country.

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