Prescription Songs Signs Nashville Producer/Songwriter Andrew Baylis

Independent music publisher Prescription Songs has announced the signing of Nashville-based producer and songwriter Andrew Baylis, adding one of Music City’s most in-demand creative talents to its growing roster.

The deal was facilitated through Prescription Songs Nashville A&R representatives Christian Conant and Sophia Battaglia.

Known for his genre-blending approach that seamlessly moves between country, rock and alternative music, Baylis has become a sought-after collaborator behind some of the biggest releases of recent years. His songwriting and production credits include the RIAA Gold-certified hits “Dead Man Walking” by Jelly Roll, “Creeps” by Koe Wetzel and “Son of the Dirty South” by Brantley Gilbert featuring Jelly Roll.

Baylis also contributed to several tracks on Jelly Roll’s platinum-certified album Whitsitt Chapel, including “Kill A Man,” “Unlive” and “Behind Bars,” helping shape one of the most successful country-rock projects in recent memory.

Additional credits span an impressive range of artists and genres, including The Rose’s “Back To Me,” Austin Snell’s “Pray All The Way Home,” Ole 60’s “Can’t Take It With You,” Kolby Cooper’s “Kill Me,” and Atlus’ current country radio single “Hold My Liquor.”

His creative reach extends well beyond country music, with collaborations involving Pecos & The Rooftops, Sleeping With Sirens, Yelawolf, Teddy Swims, Yung Gravy, Lakeview, Lanie Gardner, Giovannie & The Hired Guns and Sterling Elza, among others.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Prescription Songs here in Nashville,” Baylis said. “As someone who loves to bend genres and songwriting to the limits, I think they are the perfect fit for me.”

Prescription Songs executives praised both Baylis’ rapid rise in Nashville and his unique creative perspective.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Baylis for a few years now, and getting to see what he’s accomplished in a short time since moving to town has been remarkable,” said Christian Conant, Senior Director of A&R for Prescription Songs Nashville. “He’s a great friend and a brilliant songwriter and producer. I feel honored to be welcoming him into the Prescription Songs family and championing his work for years to come.”

Sophia Battaglia echoed that enthusiasm, highlighting Baylis’ versatility and artistic vision.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Baylis in this new chapter in his career,” Battaglia said. “I’m continually inspired by his creative approach and a genuine fan of everything he does. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the RX Songs family.”

As Nashville continues to expand beyond traditional genre boundaries, Baylis has emerged as one of the city’s most versatile creators, bringing together influences from country, rock, pop and alternative music. With a growing list of high-profile collaborators and a new publishing home at Prescription Songs, his momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

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