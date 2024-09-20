WATCH: Billy Strings’ “Seven Weeks In County”

Billy Strings released his new song, “Seven Weeks In County,” today alongside a cinematic, western-themed music video directed by Bryan Schlam (Tyler Childers’ “In Your Love”). Listen to the song ABOVE and watch the official video HERE.

The track is the latest unveiled from Strings’ highly anticipated forthcoming record, Highway Prayers, which will be released next Friday, September 27 on Reprise Records (pre-order here). Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann), the album consists of 20 original songs including the previously released tracks, “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe In You” and “Leadfoot,” the latter of which American Songwriter praises, “Strings is one of, if not the most, imaginative artists currently playing the game…a masterpiece of the 21st-century version of counter-culture.”

Recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville, the album features Strings and his longtime band—Billy Failing (banjo, vocals), Royal Masat (bass, vocals), Jarrod Walker (mandolin, vocals) and Alex Hargraves (fiddle)—as well as additional contributions from Brion (bass, drums, percussion), Matt Chamberlain (drums), Jerry Douglas (dobro), Jason Carter (fiddle), Lindsay Lou (backing vocals), Nathaniel Smith (cello), Taneka Samone (backing vocals), Cory Henry (piano), Peter “Madcat” Ruth (harmonica, jaw harp) and Victor Furtado (clawhammer banjo).

Strings and his band will tour throughout this year including upcoming stops at Clarkston, MI’s Pine Knob Music Theatre (two nights), Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (two nights), Huntsville AL’s Orion Amphitheater (two nights), Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena (two nights), Memphis’ FedEx Forum (two nights), Tulsa’s BOK Center, Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, Austin’s Moody Center and New Orleans’ UNO Lakefront Arena (three nights), Additionally, Strings will return with his annual Renewal weekend in Buena Vista, CO on September 27 and 28, which has once again sold out.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. The new studio album follows the recent release of Strings’ first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart. Showcasing his electrifying concerts, the record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

Strings’ latest full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which features Strings alongside his dad, Terry Barber, was released in 2022 and earned a nomination for Best Bluegrass Album at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. The product of a longtime dream, Me/And/Dad consists of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

