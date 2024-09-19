Waymore’s Outlaws Coming To Chief’s

Waymore’s Outlaws are coming to Neon Steeple Theater at Chief’s on Broadway on September, 27th at 8:00PM. Waymore’s Outlaws consists of former members of Waylon Jennings recording and touring band, The Waylors, including Jerry “Jigger” Bridges on bass, Barny Robertson on keys, Carter Robertson on vocals, Jeff Hale on drums and steel guitarist Fred Newell. Collectively, the band performed on the recordings of Waylon’s mega hits such as “I Ain’t Living Long Like This,” the Dukes of Hazzard “Good Ol’ Boys” theme song, “Luckenbach Texas” and “Rainy Day Woman,” as well as countless other gold and platinum hits. Lead guitarist and singer Tommy Townsend adds to their mix of Outlaw music. Waymore’s Outlaws are keeping the spirit of Waylon Jennings and his music alive today.

Tommy Townsend, and amazing artist in his own right, and the band’s lead guitarist and singer, is a native of Blairsville, Georgia. Waylon was a pivotal force in Townsend’s life, as Tommy had the distinction of being mentored by Waylon in his youth. The two collaborated several times over the years, with Waylon playing guitar and singing harmony on some tracks and co-producing an album on Tommy with Jerry Bridges. Waylon and his band took Tommy under their wings recording in the studio and occasionally out for appearances on the road. As a songwriter, Tommy co-wrote three of the songs on Waymore’s Outlaws CD, Same Ol’ Outlaws, which was the first of three albums released by the band.

This will be a great night of music from a legendary band. So don’t miss it!

